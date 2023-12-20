Police Say NBA’s Chance Comanche Confessed To Murdering Woman, Burying Body in the Desert

The Las Vegas Police have reported that NBA G League player Chance Comanche confessed to strangling a woman to death and then buying her body in the desert.

Unlike baseball’s minor leagues, the NBA’s minor league, the G League, does not get much attention. But this month, it is getting some unwanted notice after the now former Stockton Kings player was caught up in a murder plot.

Chance Comanche, 27, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in Sacramento and was awaiting extradition to Las Vegas after being accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Marayna Rodgers, 23, according to CBS Sports.

The player reportedly admitted to planning the murder with his ex-girlfriend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden.

The Last Vegas police initially charged Comanche with kidnapping but later upgraded the charges to murder.

“Based on information obtained after the arrest of Harnden and Comanche, detectives were able to recover human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada. The remains were later identified by the Clark County Coroner to be of Marayna Rodgers,” the Las Vegas Police said in a Dec. 17 statement.

“Detectives determined that Harnden and Comanche were responsible for the murder of Rodgers. The charges for both individuals will be amended to open murder through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney’s office,” the statement added.

Police allege that Comanche and Harnden lured the victim by claiming they would pay her a lot of money to engage in a threesome with them. Police say that the pair picked up Rodgers in their car, but when in an isolated place, the two used electrical cords to strangle the woman to death.

The pair then dumped the body in a ditch and covered her dead form with rocks, the police said.

Comanche was arrested on Dec. 15 in Sacramento when the player had arrived in the city to attend a practice with the Kings. Harnden had been arrested two days before.

Comanche was undrafted in 2017 before joining the G League. He made a single appearance in the NBA for the Portland Trail Blazers in April.

