Cleveland’s Elijah Moore Seems to Go Into Convulsions After Tackle During Jets-Browns Game

Shocking video of a tackle during Thursday’s Jets-Browns game shows Cleveland wide receiver Elijah Moore lapsing into convulsions after a head-first slam into the turf.

Moore was tackled from behind by New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley late in the second quarter and was sent slamming headlong into the grass, Fox News reported.

Amazon Prime Video broadcast cameras zoomed in on the fallen player, revealing he had been driven into the grass so hard that a clot of turf had been lodged into his facemask. But in short order, it also appeared that he was involuntarily convulsing as he lay there.

Everyone immediately stepped away from the fallen player and called for the training staff and medical assistance.

Eventually, staffers could help Moore walk off the field under his power. However, he never returned to the game.

Dr. Evan Jeffries, who did not treat Moore, claimed in a post on X that the convulsions were “involuntary…from a brain injury.”

The Browns have not yet provided an update on Moore’s condition.

The team did note on its website on Thursday that “WR Elijah Moore has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game against the Jets after being evaluated for a head injury.” And added, “Moore exited the game with 1:58 left in the first half and with five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.”

