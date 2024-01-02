Calls to Ohio Gambling Helpline Triple Amid Sports Betting Craze

Calls to Ohio’s gambling helpline have tripled as state lawmakers embrace the sports betting craze, and the calls are remaining steady as more citizens fall into addiction.

The Buckeye State is only one of the many states that are wildly expanding sports gambling. Unfortunately, many citizens are paying the price.

In January of 2022, officials recorded only 456 calls to the state’s gambling addiction hotline. But by Jan. of 2023, that number soared to nearly 1400, according to WTR-TV.

With the expansion of gambling, Ohio betters now have 24/7 access to legal betting from the comforts of their own home or on their phone wherever they go.

This universal access, though, has proven too much of a temptation for many who have fallen into addiction. And their number is increasing.

Derek Longmeier of Problem Gambling Network Ohio (PGNO) says the numbers are troubling.

“One of the core pieces we focus on is limit setting,” Longmeier said. “That would be both the dollars you spend and the amount of time that you spend. So, if you don’t have to go to a physical location to engage in betting, then it makes it easier to lose track of how much money or time is being spent.”

Longmeier also fears that sports betting is becoming a problem for teens.

The Ohio legislature began to expand sports betting back in 2021, with lawmakers salivating over the tax revenue they expected to win as a result of the expansion.

According to WLW-TV, the Buckeye State reaped a $700 million windfall in new tax revenue in 2023.

If you or anyone you know in Ohio is suffering from gambling abuse, call 1-800-589-9966 or visit GamblingHelpOhio.org for more information.

