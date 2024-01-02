Jimmy Kimmel Threatens to Sue Aaron Rodgers for Insinuating Epstein Friendship

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel threatened to sue quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he insinuated the comedian could be on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s elusively infamous “client list.”

Rodgers made the unsavory insinuation during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday when he suggested that Jimmy Kimmel could be on Epstein’s client list.

“There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out,” said Rodgers.

“I’ll tell you what, if that lists comes out, I definitely will be popping some sort of bottle,” Rodgers added.

The names of those linked to Jeffrey Epstein will be made public soon thanks to a court order in December — an estimated 150 associates. No name has been made public as of yet, and no evidence has been put forward that Jimmy Kimmel had any association with Epstein.

In response, Kimmel raged at Rodgers and threatened to sue the New York Jets quarterback.

“Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court,” he said.

Rodgers likely used the moment to hit back against Kimmel for mocking comments he made about the Epstein list and UFOs in March of last year.

“Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released?” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show in February 2023. “There’s some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

On his late-night show, Kimmel said it might be time for Aaron Rodgers to “revisit the concussion protocol” while also referring to him as a “tin-foil hatter.”

