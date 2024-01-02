NFL Fines Panthers Owner David Tepper $300,000 for Throwing Drink at Fan

As it turns out, throwing drinks at paying customers is frowned upon.

Panthers Owner David Tepper made headlines last weekend when he threw a drink at a fan during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 26-0 demolition of Tepper’s Panthers.

Many speculated that the league would have to penalize Tepper, lest people believe the league was okay with their owners throwing things at paying fans. On Tuesday, the league acted and punished Tepper by fining him $300,000 for his display.

“All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on their team and the NFL,” the NFL said in a statement.

Though he didn’t explicitly apologize for his behavior, Tepper released a statement announcing his “regret” over his behavior.

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday,” Tepper said. “I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the league’s discipline for my behavior.”

The 2-14 Panthers close out a very disappointing season at home Sunday against the Buccaneers.