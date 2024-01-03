Felony Sexual Assault Charges Against Jackson Mahomes Dropped

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, got some good news to start the new year after having the worst of the charges dropped in his assault case in Kansas.

Mahomes was accused of sexually assaulting the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge near Kansas City. He was arrested in May of last year and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery.

Video of the incident seems to show Jackson Mahomes forcibly kissing a woman who has been identified as the restaurant owner.

Mahomes’ attorneys addressed the accusations and said the video was misleading.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” the statement said. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to swiftly resolving the matter.”

Still, the alleged victim in the case recently claimed that she would plead the Fifth and would not testify in any trial.

Prosecutors said they would go ahead with the case, anyway.

Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens told the Kansas City Star that they “were prepared to proceed with the case because victims recant or become uncooperative for a host of reasons, and that does not mean that the original account to law enforcement was inaccurate,” Fox News reported.

But even as the misdemeanor battery charge may still be going to trial, prosecutors have now dropped the three felony charges against the social media influence and brother of the NFL star.

