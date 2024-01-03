VIDEO: Firefighters Battle Blaze at Tyreek Hill’s Florida Home

Florida firefighters are battling a large blaze at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

Video of the blaze circulated widely on social media just before 3 PM Eastern.

Hill, who was at practice at the time, immediately raced home as soon as he got word of the fire. His family was not home at the time.

Per team source, Tyreek Hill is aware and has left Dolphins practice. Everyone is out of the house and safe https://t.co/tYBDtfiNWU — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 3, 2024

The Dolphins star receiver purchased the home nearly $7 million in 2022, TMZ Sports reports.

Hill is having a standout season with the Dolphins. With one regular season game remaining, Hill has 112 catches for 1,717 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hill and the Dolphins will take on the Bills in a battle for the AFC East championship on Sunday.