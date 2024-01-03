VIDEO: Firefighters Battle Blaze at Tyreek Hill’s Florida Home

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Florida firefighters are battling a large blaze at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

Video of the blaze circulated widely on social media just before 3 PM Eastern.

Hill, who was at practice at the time, immediately raced home as soon as he got word of the fire. His family was not home at the time.

The Dolphins star receiver purchased the home nearly $7 million in 2022, TMZ Sports reports.

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches a pass for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second quarter of the game at FedExField on December 03, 2023, in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Hill is having a standout season with the Dolphins. With one regular season game remaining, Hill has 112 catches for 1,717 yards and 12 touchdowns. Hill and the Dolphins will take on the Bills in a battle for the AFC East championship on Sunday.

