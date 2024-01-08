WATCH: Cowboys Fan Sucker Punched by Commanders Fan During Brutal Loss

A Washington Commanders fan was caught on video delivering a terrible sucker punch to an unaware Cowboys fan at Sunday’s game at Fed Ex Field.

X user Tracey was one of the first to post the video of the vicious sneak attack, writing, “Going to sucka punch my cowboys fam and expose his sunroof. Too cold for that mess. Take that ‘L’ and carry your weak ass home,” Outkick reported.

Going to sucka punch my cowboys fam and expose his sunroof. Too cold for that mess. Take that “L” and carry your weak ass home. pic.twitter.com/HjaS2Y5KTk — Tracey (@Ms_Trae) January 8, 2024

In a follow-up post, Tracey called the sucker punch a “b^*% move.”

A different video of the attack showed that the Cowboys fan also lashed out despite the sucker punch.

Commanders fans had to fight about they got the 2nd pick km_20240107_1080p_30f_20240107_184320 pic.twitter.com/ecJY3UQAqc — CowboyJobu (@CowboyJobu) January 8, 2024

Fights like this seem to occur at every other game these days.

Tracey also warned fans not to avoid going to games because of incidents like this.

“Don’t allow 1 idiot to derail your fun. Can’t stay locked up in the house, cause they’re everywhere lol,” Tracey wrote.

