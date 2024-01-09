KC Forecasts Project Chiefs-Dolphins Could Be One of the Coldest NFL Games on Record

Many of you won’t be able to watch the Chiefs battle the Dolphins in the NFL Wild-Card round on Saturday night because the league chose to feature the game exclusively on Peacock.

However, if you could watch it, what you would see is over 70,000 fans and over 100 players and coaches, freezing.

According to the Kansas City forecast for Saturday’s 7:15 PM kickoff, fans can expect temperatures that could fall below zero and the possibility of snow.

“Only four games in NFL history have had below zero kickoff temperatures: The 1967 NFL Championship ‘Ice Bowl’ in Green Bay at -13, the 1982 AFC Championship ‘Freezer Bowl’ in Cincinnati at -9, the 2016 wild card game in Minnesota at -6, and the 2008 NFC Championship in Green Bay at -1,” Pro Football Talk reports.

Okay, maybe some will watch the game. After all, you could just get a trial for Peacock and still watch the game.