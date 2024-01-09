KC Forecasts Project Chiefs-Dolphins Could Be One of the Coldest NFL Games on Record

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 15: Snow covers the helmets of Kansas City Chiefs players during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

Many of you won’t be able to watch the Chiefs battle the Dolphins in the NFL Wild-Card round on Saturday night because the league chose to feature the game exclusively on Peacock.

However, if you could watch it, what you would see is over 70,000 fans and over 100 players and coaches, freezing.

A grounds worker clears snow on the field prior to the game at Arrowhead Stadium between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

According to the Kansas City forecast for Saturday’s 7:15 PM kickoff, fans can expect temperatures that could fall below zero and the possibility of snow.

“Only four games in NFL history have had below zero kickoff temperatures: The 1967 NFL Championship ‘Ice Bowl’ in Green Bay at -13, the 1982 AFC Championship ‘Freezer Bowl’ in Cincinnati at -9, the 2016 wild card game in Minnesota at -6, and the 2008 NFC Championship in Green Bay at -1,” Pro Football Talk reports.

Member of the Kansas City Chiefs grounds crew uses a blower to clear heavy snow off yard lines during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos...

A member of the Kansas City Chiefs grounds crew uses a blower to clear heavy snow off yard lines during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Okay, maybe some will watch the game. After all, you could just get a trial for Peacock and still watch the game.

