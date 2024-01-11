WATCH: Stephen A. Smith Goes on Rant against Jason Whitlock: ‘Sorry Fat Piece of Sh*t’

Leftist commentator Stephen A. Smith has taken his hate for fellow sports commentator Jason Whitlock to the next level with a feverish rant against the commentator, who usually views contemporary events from a more conservative perspective.

During his full-frontal attack on the latest broadcast of his The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast, Smith calls Whitlock the “worst human being any of you will ever meet.”

“You get within a mile of his presence, wrap your arms around yourself to protect your soul. He is Cain. He is a devil, the worst,” Smith screeched, the Daily Mail reported.

The foul-mouthed attack came after Whitlock said that some of Smith’s claims in his memoir, “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” could not possibly be true.

“Jason Whitlock, I said that name,” Smith said as he headed into his attack. “It’s not a name I’ve uttered. I normally don’t do that, but it’s necessary to do now. I’ve had enough of that fat bastard, that piece of shit. And I want to make sure that before I go to break, I want anyone out there who watches me, anyone out there who knows me. Anyone out there, no matter what you think of me, I want you to remember I never talk about him. I never talk about my colleagues. I don’t do that. This is a first. But it’s necessary.”

The extreme leftist claimed that he alerted his family and even his pastor that he intended to go after Whitlock on his show that day.

Smith went on to mention an article on Deadspin that led to an apology from Whitlock, Smith claimed.

Stephen A. Smith is not holding back about Jason Whitlock. pic.twitter.com/TVLS8vhnKE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2024

“Did you tell them that once the same article in Deadspin came out, weeks later, you wrote a lengthy apology to me in an email?” Smith exploded. “Begging me to forgive you? Pointing out how you were betrayed by this particular writer, so you know how I must feel that you betrayed me. Did you tell the folks that, you bitch. Did you tell ‘em, you fat piece of shit? Did you tell them that?”

Then Smith accused Whitlock, who is black, of being “worse” than a white supremacist by pandering to white people.

“I could not imagine, as a black man – knowing our history – anything worse than a white supremacist. That is until Jason Whitlock came along. He’s worse than them. He is the worst, most despicable, lying, no-good, fat-a** human being I have ever known in my life,” Smith said.

“That is Jason Whitlock. There is nothing good about him. Absolutely nothing. And I challenge anybody that knows anything about him to refute what I’m saying,” he added.

Stephen A. Smith closes out his hour-long live stream about Jason Whitlock. "He is the worst human being any of you will ever meet. You get within a mile of his presence, wrap your arms around yourself to protect your soul."pic.twitter.com/gqdh4iFiwo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2024

Smith went on to say he doesn’t want any apologies from Whitlock.

“Don’t ever call me about him again,” he exclaimed. “I’m a very forgiving person – not with him. …I hate this bastard far more than a little bit. He is the worst human being any of you will ever meet. You get within a mile of his presence, wrap your arms around yourself to protect your soul. He is Cain. He is a devil. The worst. That’s all I have to say.”

Whitlock quickly replied to Smith’s attack and said he truly felt sorry for Smith.

“I knew Stephen A was limited. I didn’t know he was this limited,” the Daily Mail reported, ” Whitlock joked.

“I’m starting to feel sorry for him. I beat up a baby seal.”

Whitlock explained that at the behest of ESPN’s bosses, he tried to make nice with Smith a decade ago and said he still had the email to prove it.

“SAS just made a fool of himself,” Whitlock said in an exchange with New York Post writer Andrew Marchand. “We’ve never seen anyone at a major media company react this unprofessionally to a review of their work or just act this publicly unprofessional. And this is your takeaway? Your expectations for SAS are so low that this is your takeaway? Get off your knees for your ESPN sources.”

This is embarrassing, Andrew. SAS just made a fool of himself. We've never seen anyone at a major media company react this unprofessionally to a review of their work or just act this publicly unprofessional. And this is your takeaway? Your expectations for SAS are so low that… https://t.co/FYg85LGAHv — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 11, 2024

