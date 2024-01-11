‘You Just Have to Keep Living’: Michael Strahan’s 19-Year-Old Daughter Reveals Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Strahan’s 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, revealed her cancer diagnosis in an emotional interview on Good Morning America Thursday.

The tumor is known as a medulloblastoma.

“I literally think that in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world because I’ve got an amazing daughter,” Strahan said during the joint interview with Robin Roberts.

“I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this,” he said. “I don’t know what I would do without her.”

.@MichaelStrahan's daughter Isabella opens up about her brain tumor battle, with Michael telling @RobinRoberts: “I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this.” https://t.co/zZJMG7h8OV pic.twitter.com/3GJE4O4jHj — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2024

Isabella, a student at the University of Southern California, was diagnosed with medulloblastoma after experiencing headaches, nausea, and vertigo.

“I dreaded waking up, but I was throwing up blood,” Isabella explained. “I was like, ‘Hmm, this probably isn’t good.’”

After Isabella’s sister notified the family of Isabella’s condition, they urged her to seek medical treatment immediately. Isabella received EKG and MRI tests, which revealed the tumor and sent the doctors into action.

“She’s like, ‘You need to head to Cedars-Sinai right now. I’m gonna meet you there,'” Isabella said of the doctor’s phone call.

A day before her 19th birthday, doctors removed a cyst described to be larger than a golf ball from Isabella’s head.

The surgery wasn’t the end of the process, however. Isabella faced rehab and radiation treatment.

“I just finished radiation therapy, which is proton radiation,” the daughter of the Giants Hall of Famer said. “It was very exciting because it’s been a long 30 sessions, six weeks…. I’m feeling good. Not too bad. And I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap.”

Isabella will continue her treatment at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in North Carolina.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to college and moving back to California and just starting my school experience over. Not over, but just restarting, being back into a routine and something that’s enjoyable,” Isabella said.