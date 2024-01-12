Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Visit Children’s Hospital with Championship Trophy

Jamie Schwaberow_Getty Images (1)
Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images
Warner Todd Huston

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and some of his top players bundled up their championship trophy and headed out on a tour of an Ann Arbor children’s hospital to give the kids the chance to hold college football’s grand prize and get photos and autographs from the winning team.

Harbaugh and his players showed up at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor on Friday, only hours after they won the college football championship game by besting Washington 34-14, TMZ Sports reported.

One little fellow in a J.J. McCarthy jersey was extra jazzed to see the team, according to the social media posts.

Harbaugh and the team have been supporters of C.S. Mott for years. Back in 2017, he showed up to visit patients dressed as Santa Claus.

Speaking of J.J. McCarthy, he and Blake Corum visited C.S. Mott early last year to hand out new Bose speakers to patients.

