Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Players Visit Children’s Hospital with Championship Trophy

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and some of his top players bundled up their championship trophy and headed out on a tour of an Ann Arbor children’s hospital to give the kids the chance to hold college football’s grand prize and get photos and autographs from the winning team.
Harbaugh and his players showed up at the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor on Friday, only hours after they won the college football championship game by besting Washington 34-14, TMZ Sports reported.
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and select players have made a special visit today to Mott Children’s Hospital with the National Championship trophy. pic.twitter.com/qPePsNCUuB
— Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) January 12, 2024
One little fellow in a J.J. McCarthy jersey was extra jazzed to see the team, according to the social media posts.
Harbaugh and the team have been supporters of C.S. Mott for years. Back in 2017, he showed up to visit patients dressed as Santa Claus.
Jim Harbaugh, wife Sarah dress up as Santa and Mrs. Claus for hospital visit https://t.co/tFCMSvTdaI
— The Ann Arbor News (@annarbornews) December 13, 2017
Speaking of J.J. McCarthy, he and Blake Corum visited C.S. Mott early last year to hand out new Bose speakers to patients.
Michigan’s Blake Corum and J.J. McCarthy recently visited C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, gifting new Bose speakers to patients.
Valiant Management facilitated the trip.
More from @Pete_Nakos96: https://t.co/HTq9vsKKGL pic.twitter.com/hBwOyj7MOz
— On3 NIL (@On3NIL) March 7, 2023
Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.