Bills Kicker Tyler Bass Quits from Social Media After Receiving Death Threats Following Missed Kick

Bills kicker Tyler Bass has left social media after being bombarded with death threats following his missed game-tying field goal at the end of the Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday.

Bass became the latest Bills kicker to send a critical postseason kick wide right in a pivotal matchup that helped end his team’s season.

TYLER BASS MISSED IT pic.twitter.com/vq3ymPTYA1 — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) January 22, 2024

According to WGRZ in Buffalo, Bass deactivated his social media accounts after receiving death threats.

After the game, Bass did not attempt to put the blame anywhere else except on himself.

“Ultimately, you can put it on me,” Bass said. “I got to do a better job of keeping my target. I got to do a better job of playing it a little bit more left to right. I’ve been playing here long enough to know you got to do that. … It just didn’t work out. I feel terrible. I love this team, and this one hurts badly.”

To counter the negativity directed towards the kicker, the Ten Lives Club, a no-kill cat shelter Bass supports, defended the embattled kicker and gave fans a chance to turn the situation into a positive by donating in his name.

“WE STAND WITH TYLER BASS. DON’T BULLY OUR FRIEND We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after yesterday’s game, and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name,” the group posted on their Instagram page.

“Tyler doesn’t deserve any of the hate he’s receiving. He’s an excellent football player and an even better person who took the time to help our organization and rescue cats last year. Leave our friend alone.”

The $22 donations are in keeping with Bass’ #2.

As of Tuesday morning, WGRZ reports $28,194 in donations made in Bass’ name.