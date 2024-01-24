NFL Announces Third ‘Night of Pride’ During Super Bowl Week

The NFL will be hosting its third “Night of Pride” event during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas this year. The first occurred in 2018 in Minneapolis.

In the official NFL press release, the league said that it will be hosting the night alongside the Gay, Lesbian, Alliance, Against Defamation (GLAAD) that will be presented by Smirnoff on Wednesday, February 7. Smartfood will also present a live performance with singer-songwriter VINCINT.

“A Night of Pride with GLAAD is an evening of music, cocktails and interview-style conversations with GLAAD, a non-profit organization focused on LGBTQ advocacy and cultural change,” it said. “The NFL family and partners will gather to spotlight advances in the future of LGBTQ inclusion in professional sports as well the NFL’s commitment to LGBTQ former and current players.”

The night will also include a panel discussion about the inclusion of LGBTQ people in sports featuring former Browns defensive end Carl Nassib — the first active NFL player to come out as gay and play in a game.

“GLAAD’s partnership with the NFL is committed to creating spaces where all fans can celebrate and to growing important visibility for LGBTQ fans at the Super Bowl and all season long,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “The third annual A Night of Pride at Super Bowl LVIII will spotlight LGBTQ leaders in sports as we work to create safe and inclusive sports environments for our community.”

“Our Third Annual A Night of Pride with GLAAD is yet another strong step to accelerating acceptance and demonstrating the NFL’s unwavering support of the LGBTQ community,” said NFL’s Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Jonathan Beane. “We look forward to continuing and strengthening our efforts to ensure football is for everyone.”

NEWS: The #NFL has announced their “Commitment to LGBTQ Community with “A Night of Pride” at the Super Bowl. “It’s to help enlighten defamatory media coverage against gay and lesbian demographics.” pic.twitter.com/8ijIMbWRsy — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 22, 2024

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.