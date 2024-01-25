NFL Bans Players Participating in the Super Bowl from Gambling, Even Slot Machines

With the Super Bowl scheduled to be played in Las Vegas this year, the NFL has released its new gambling restrictions and notably even bans players from playing slot machines in Sin City.

First highlighted by Front Office Sports, the league has reportedly updated its gambling guidelines, focusing on Vegas activities for Super Bowl LVIII.

The rules were sent to teams in September, but the list is only now being made public.

“While in Las Vegas, players participating in the Super Bowl are prohibited from engaging in any form of gambling, including casino games and betting on any sport,” the NFL policy read.

The rules only pertain to the players going head-to-head on Super Bowl Sunday, not other players whose teams did not make the big game but who will be in Vegas for the game.

Still, the rules do prevent all NFL players from sports betting on NFL games, regardless. However, they are permitted to bet on other sports. However, they are barred from entering a sportsbook until after the Super Bowl game ends.

There is one exception. Players are allowed to “enter” a sportsbook if they happen to be walking from one part of a casino to another and have to walk through the sports betting section in the process.

Gambling has been a touchy issue for the NFL. In June of last year, four players were suspended for gambling, three of whom ended up being cut from their teams over the punishments.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, the 71-year-old Houston-based furniture store mogul, has been a mainstay NFL gambler. Last year, he placed a $2 million bet on the Cowboys to upset the 49ers in San Francisco. Needless to say, he lost that bet. However, despite being famous for betting on sports, Mack didn’t place any wagers for the 2023 Super Bowl between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

