‘Mona Swifta’: Artists in Baltimore Paint Mural of Taylor Swift Wearing a Ravens Jersey

The Baltimore Ravens will welcome the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to Charm City on Sunday for the AFC Championship Game, and some artists in Baltimore are ensuring Swift is wearing the proper attire.

An artist going by the name dlordink on Instagram painted a mural of Swift decked out in a Ravens jersey.

Specifically, Swift is wearing a Lamar Jackson jersey.

According to CBS, “The artist came up with the artwork at Unlimited Art Studio in nearby Havre de Grace, Maryland, and stated on his TikTok account that he spent three hours coming up with the design. He ended up captioning a photo: “Tag @taylorswift & @killatrav in the comments and let them know how good she looks in @new_era8 @ravens purple.”

Taylor Swift has caused viewership to spike at every NFL game she’s attended this year.

While the television numbers have been good, those tuning in to see the pop star do not represent the norm for NFL fans. Many “normal” NFL fans with no rooting interest in the game have expressed a desire for the Ravens to win so they can stop being force-fed teeny-bopper nonsense that has nothing to do with football.

A Chiefs defeat would most certainly disappoint the NFL. A Super Bowl in which Swift appeared – in addition to all the other reasons to watch it – would likely make it the most-watched Super Bowl in history and maybe the most-watched television event of all time.

So, in other words, go Ravens.