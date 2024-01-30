4 Canadian NHL Players Charged with Sexual Assault Stemming from Alleged 2018 Incident

Four current NHL players have been charged with sexual assault in connection to an alleged incident in 2018 when they were on the Canadian World Junior team.

Philadelphia Flyers player Carter Hart, Calgary’s Dillon Dube, and New Jersey Devils’ players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote were charged with sexual assault on Tuesday and placed on a leave of absence.

The alleged victim, known in records as E.M., claims that she met several of the players at a bar and had consensual sex with one player at a hotel. However, she asserts that seven other Canadian team members entered the room, at which point she was “subjected to further sexual assaults” against her will.

For their part, the attorneys representing the four players claim their clients are innocent of the charges.

“He is innocent,” said lawyers representing Flyers player Carter Hart, “and will provide a full response to this false accusation in the proper forum, a court of law.”

A settlement was reached in May of 2022, according to TSN. Yet, after an investigation in February of 2019 did not produce charges, London Police reopened the case.

A fifth member of the team, former NHL player Alex Formenton, was charged and turned himself in to Canadian authorities earlier this week.

Next week, on February 5, London Police are scheduled to provide an update on the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.