WATCH: 49ers QB Brock Purdy Recites Bible Passage He Reads to Start Every Day

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has had quite a journey since being drafted in 2022, and he credits the power of God for helping him along.

Brock’s NFL career did not exactly start on a high note. He was the last player picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, number 262. But now, only two years later, he has become an MVP candidate and the starting quarterback for a team headed to the Super Bowl.

But while he is now traveling in rarefied air, he is also grounded in his faith.

On Tuesday, the 24-year-old Purdy discussed that faith and spoke of his favorite Bible verse from the Book of Psalms.

When asked about his favorite verse, Purdy replied, “For me, this year, it’s been Psalm 23.”

"I already have what I need from the Good Shepherd in Jesus." Today, Sports Spectrum talks with @49ers QB Brock Purdy about Psalm 23 and how scripture impacts his daily life. https://t.co/3QD2o4NT4V pic.twitter.com/z8cLUEpDyf — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) February 7, 2024

“‘The Lord is my Shepherd. I have what I need. He lets me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside quiet waters.’ Then it goes on,” Purdy said.

“But for me, you know, playing this game, playing this sport, there’s a lot that goes into it,” the QB added. “It’s easy to get wrapped up in wanting to be loved, obviously by your teammates and everybody, but also the world.”

He continued, saying, “For me, in that passage, it’s saying, ‘I already have what I need from the Good Shepherd and Jesus.'”

The Bible passage is “what I start off with actually every single day,” he said. “I just read off Psalm 23 to myself before I start off with some solitude and then go about my day.”

Purdy also noted that he prays during games, not for victory on the field but “to have that peace, that steadfastness in all the chaos.”

“Just to have that even-keeled state of mind that I get from the Holy Spirit,” he explained.

In another interview, he noted that he does not place too much importance on football.

“I’ve never tried to hold on to the football life tightly,” he said, according to UPI. “I’ve held it pretty loosely. And see what God has in store. I’ve stayed faithful to him, and he’s taken me to places I could never have imagined.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston