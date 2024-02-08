WATCH: Travis Kelce Says America Is Fascinated by His Relationship with Taylor Swift Because of Their ‘Values’

Warner Todd Huston

During a press conference on Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce told reporters that Americans are “fascinated” with him and his ever-present girlfriend, Taylor Swift, because of their “values.”

During the presser, a reporter asked, “Why do you think everyone is so fascinated with you two?”

Kelce replied, “I think the values that we stand for and just who we are as people.”

“We love to shine light on others,” he continued, “shine light around the people that help and support us. On top of that, I feel like we both have just a love for life.”

Kelce did not explain precisely what those “values” might be, but one “value” that quickly came to mind for many on social media was Kelce’s support for big pharma. And others noted that Swift is a big supporter of Joe Biden, the most left-wing president in American history.

