VIDEO: Jackson Mahomes Appears to be Blocked from Attending Super Bowl Party

If you are not a fan of Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson (and that’s probably most of you), you will probably like this story.

A video showing Jackson Mahomes appearing to be blocked from entering a roped-off area of a Super Bowl party this weekend went viral. Making matters worse (or better, depending on your view of Jackson Mahomes) is that Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, appeared to make no effort to help her brother-in-law get access to the party and just kept dancing.

Brittany Mahomes rejects Jackson Mahomes from joining her table pic.twitter.com/i1FsFZVTZE https://t.co/e8KeN81Zzu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 11, 2024

“The internet is crazyyyy,” Jackson Mahomes wrote of the incident on X.

X users had fun with Mahomes’ exclusion from the VIP party.

Jackson Mahomes trying to get in with the family pic.twitter.com/1acmvUPtB8 — (@yummyfentt) February 11, 2024

Brittany Mahomes to Jackson Mahomes pic.twitter.com/pH0GqHfP0o — ScottW (@jswtreeman) February 11, 2024

Reports are circulating that Jackson Mahomes was seen talking to Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole in Las Vegas. Could this alleged fraternization with an ex be what prompted Brittany Mahomes not to care whether her brother-in-law was allowed into the party?

Who knows? Who cares? It’s just fun to see Jackson Mahomes, a person who owes the entirety of his public persona to the fame and accomplishments of other people, blocked from attending the very events he so craves to attend.

The Chiefs and the 49ers will battle for the ultimate prize at 6:30 EST.