UCLA Star Freshman Sebastian Mack Ejected for Elbowing Utah’s Branden Carlson in Throat

Jayne Kamin-Oncea_Getty Images
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Sebastian Mack received a flagrant-2 foul and was ejected against Utah on Sunday.

The freshman guard is the Bruins’ leading scorer at 13.5 points per game.

Utah’s Branden Carlson appeared to take a shot to the neck with 9:53 remaining in the first half. He stayed down on the court holding his face with a trainer checking on him until walking off to the locker room.

After a video review, the referees assessed the flagrant foul on Mack, and he headed to the locker room. He had four points on 2 of 3 shooting, with UCLA leading 16-12 at the time.

Branden Carlson of the Utah Utes claps after a score against the UCLA Bruins during the second half of their game at the Jon M Huntsman Center on...

Branden Carlson #35 of the Utah Utes claps after a score against the UCLA Bruins during the second half of their game at the Jon M Huntsman Center on January 11, 2024, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Utah routed UCLA 90-44 in Salt Lake City on Jan. 11, the second-worst loss in program history.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.