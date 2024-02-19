LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Sebastian Mack received a flagrant-2 foul and was ejected against Utah on Sunday.

The freshman guard is the Bruins’ leading scorer at 13.5 points per game.

Utah’s Branden Carlson appeared to take a shot to the neck with 9:53 remaining in the first half. He stayed down on the court holding his face with a trainer checking on him until walking off to the locker room.

After review, it was ruled a flagrant 2 and Sebastian Mack will be ejected from the game after this play pic.twitter.com/qul0x9eLji — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 19, 2024

After a video review, the referees assessed the flagrant foul on Mack, and he headed to the locker room. He had four points on 2 of 3 shooting, with UCLA leading 16-12 at the time.

Utah routed UCLA 90-44 in Salt Lake City on Jan. 11, the second-worst loss in program history.