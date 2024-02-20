Former Met Lenny Dykstra Reportedly Surrounded by ‘Hot Nurses’ During Stroke Recovery

The man who first reported ex-Met Lenny Dystra’s stroke has a positive update on the former slugger’s condition.

According to P.J. at Dolan’s Bar, Dyksta is doing well and will soon be headed to rehab for therapy. As a bonus, he is surrounded by “hot nurses.”

“He’s doing very well. He should be moving into a rehab facility soon for therapy. He’s had a lot of hot nurses surrounding him. He’s doing well,” said P.J. in a video posted to Dolan’s Bar X account. “He’s the champ. It’s Game 3 of the World Series in ’86 and his stroke is Oil Can Boyd, and what’s he do? He’s going to knock it out of the park, that’s what he does.”

Hot Nurses, Rehab, and Oil Can Boyd… an update on @LennyDykstra. Please continue to send prayers, well wishes, positivity and thoughts of dingers to our boy. pic.twitter.com/lF3B9Cp82C — Dolan's Bar – The Most Delco Bar (@DolansBar) February 20, 2024

“Keep it tuned here, we’ll let you know what’s going on with Nails, but keep your thoughts and prayers out with our boy Lenny,” P.J. said in the video. “I’m sure he’s going to wind up swinging for the fences yet again because he’s a champ, and that’s what he does.”

Dolan’s Bar is located in Pennsylvania.

Former Mets stars and Dykstra teammates Daryl Strawberry and Kevin Mitchell backed up P.J.’s report by telling the New York Post that their teammate appears to be doing well.

“He knew it was me, so that is always a good sign,” Strawberry said. “He’s in the process of recovering.”

Dykstra, 61, hit for a .285 average throughout his 12-year career with the Mets and Phillies. He won a ring with the Mets in 1986.