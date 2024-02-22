Nassau County Bucks Liberal New York Establishment, Bans Transgender Athletes from Playing as Women

Officials of Nassau County, New York, are bucking the liberal establishment of the state after moving to place a ban on men competing as women in the sports facilities the country controls.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman says the ban is intended to protect the integrity of women’s sports.

“What we are saying here today with our executive order is that if a league or team identifies themselves or advertises themselves to be a girls or women’s league or team, then biological males should not be competing in those leagues,” Blakeman said, according to WLNY-TV.

“We are protecting girls’ right to compete against other girls. It makes no sense for biological boys who identify as transgender to compete against girls. It’s completely unfair,” Blakeman told the New York Post.

“Biological boys are faster, bigger, and stronger. They have a physical advantage against women,” he added.

The county clarified that the ban only applies to men attempting to compete as a woman, the Post added.

Also, the order defines “gender” as well, stating, “For the purpose of this Executive Order, an individual’s gender is defined as the individual’s biological sex at birth.”

The order will require sports leagues to affirm in writing that they have no transgender females competing.

“Historically, women and girls have not received as many of the opportunities emanating from participation in sports as biological males,” the order reads.

“The designation of separate sex-specific athletic teams or sports is necessary to maintain fairness for women’s athletic opportunities; the County of Nassau is committed to protecting Women’s and Girl’s rights to compete athletically and to realize the opportunities of participating in a fair sporting competition,” it adds.

“Ordered, that Nassau County Department of Parks, Recreation and Museums shall not issue any permits for the use and occupancy of Nassau County Park’s property for the purposes of organizing a sporting event or competition that allows athletic teams or sports designated for females, women, or girls to include biological males,” the county’s order concludes.

The order comes in the wake of dozens of stories reporting that men identifying as women have obliterated female-earned records and, time and again, beaten natural-born women out of opportunities and championships. Injuries perpetrated on females by transgender players are also increasingly becoming a problem in women’s sports.

