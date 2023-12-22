Mediocre Male Athlete Switches to Women’s Team, Breaks College Track Records

Warner Todd Huston

A man who was an unremarkable athlete in high school has declared himself “transgender” and is suddenly breaking records as a star runner in college.

Camden Schreiner, who now goes by the name Sadie Schreiner, claims to have “transitioned” to a female and is now studying at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

Though Schreiner never rose to any better than 19th place as a male runner, RIT is now celebrating the track and field athlete as a star who is breaking women’s records for the school, Daily Wire reported.

“New school record‼️,” RIT said of Schreiner on its track and field Instagram page. “Sophomore Sadie Schreiner set a new record in the 300m dash last Friday at Nazareth, clocking in a time of 41.80s.”

Unsurprisingly, the school turned off comments on the post.

RIT also recently noted that Schreiner, who is now listed as “Sadie Roose” on the school’s website, won the women’s 300 with a time of 41.80.

The indispensable Libs of TikTok blasted the school for allowing a man to compete as a woman.

“Meet Camden. A male who just broke the women’s 300m record on his college’s women’s track team,” Libs wrote. “Before he pretended to be a woman, he competed on the men’s team in high school, where was ranked in 19th place.”

“Why is @RITtigers allowing a man to steal women’s track records?”

Many on X were sickened and outraged over the school’s decision to allow a man to obliterate women’s achievements.

