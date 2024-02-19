New Jersey: Trans Swimmer Smashes Another Women’s Collegiate Record

Another transgender athlete has smashed a record formerly held by a female athlete, this time in New Jersey, where Ramapo College senior Meghan Cortez-Fields has broken a record for the second time in three months.

Cortez-Fields, who was originally on the school’s men’s swimming team for his first three years at the school, won the 200 IM with a time of 2:08:20, smashing the previous New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) championship record.

This is not the first record that Cortez-Fields has broken, either. As recently as November, the student won first place and broke a school record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.22. Cortez-Fields also won the 200-yard butterfly at that meet.

Former NCAA swimming champion and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines blasted the school for allowing the male-born swimmer to compete as a woman. Gaines insisted that incidents like that in New Jersey have made a mockery of the federal government’s Title IX rules that are supposed to protect minorities in sports and said the rules “literally mean nothing” now.

“Male swimmer from Ramapo College sets another school record in women’s event. Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium,” Gaines said on X on Feb. 16.

Cortez-Fields holds multiple records in women's category. He competes the rest of the weekend with the women at their NJAC Championships. I know it's easier said than done, but STOP PARTICIPATING IN THE FARCE. It's the quickest and most effective way to say "enough is enough". pic.twitter.com/42O7eAqvbv — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 17, 2024

Others have also chimed in, such as Dr. Carlo M. Swain who lamented that women seem to be fighting for their rights all over again.

🚨 It happened again… A male swimmer broke another women's record at Ramapo College. "Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium." –@Riley_Gaines_ #SaveWomensSportshttps://t.co/i4DyPc9CR2 — Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) February 19, 2024

NCAA male swimmer, Meg Cortez-Fields at Ramapo College, NJ, switched to the women's team, using their locker room & sharing hotel rooms with female teammates this season. He won 2 women's events & erased a woman's name from the record books in Dallas, PA this weekend. @NCAA… https://t.co/L3QogY4vf0 pic.twitter.com/8qSqsOVNMX — ICONS (@icons_women) November 20, 2023

