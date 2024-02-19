New Jersey: Trans Swimmer Smashes Another Women’s Collegiate Record

Warner Todd Huston

Another transgender athlete has smashed a record formerly held by a female athlete, this time in New Jersey, where Ramapo College senior Meghan Cortez-Fields has broken a record for the second time in three months.

Cortez-Fields, who was originally on the school’s men’s swimming team for his first three years at the school, won the 200 IM with a time of 2:08:20, smashing the previous New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) championship record.

This is not the first record that Cortez-Fields has broken, either. As recently as November, the student won first place and broke a school record in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.22. Cortez-Fields also won the 200-yard butterfly at that meet.

Former NCAA swimming champion and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines blasted the school for allowing the male-born swimmer to compete as a woman. Gaines insisted that incidents like that in New Jersey have made a mockery of the federal government’s Title IX rules that are supposed to protect minorities in sports and said the rules “literally mean nothing” now.

“Male swimmer from Ramapo College sets another school record in women’s event. Now tell me again the strides women have made when society applauds a man for pushing us off our own podium,” Gaines said on X on Feb. 16.

Others have also chimed in, such as Dr. Carlo M. Swain who lamented that women seem to be fighting for their rights all over again.

