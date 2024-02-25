WATCH: Multiple Fans Knocked Down and Knocked Out During Massive Brawl at UFC Mexico City Event

The fights in the Octagon at UFC’s Mexico City event Saturday night nearly got upstaged by a wild melee among fans in the stands.

As is normally the case, the cause of the fight is unknown. However, cameras did catch a very serious brawl, which featured at least one fan getting knocked out cold.

FIGHT NIGHT MEXICO CITY CROWDS TONIGHT #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/SUPbzO2X8N — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 25, 2024

The fan who got knocked out apparently thought his part of the fight was over because he had his arms down and was in no way prepared for the massive left that found his jaw. Conspicuously absent from the chaotic scene was any sign of security whatsoever. It appears, instead, that stadium staff were more than willing to let the people just beat each other to a pulp.

A fact that was not lost on UFC President Dana White, who described the fight and lack of security as “one of the craziest things” he had ever seen.

“The crazy thing about that fight [is], when that fight broke out, it felt like it kept going forever,” White said in the post-fight press conference. “I ran over there, and I was watching it. Nobody stopped it. I was waiting for security to come in. They just let them go until it was over. That’s one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen.

“I don’t think it’s a bad look for the UFC. It happened and that was the end of that. I think after everybody else saw that sh*t, nobody else wanted to try that again. No security. The fight just went on until the fight was over. I’ve never seen any sh*t like that in my life. Crazy.”

Not all the best fights were in the stands, however. Flyweight Brandon Royval defeated Mexican native Brandon Moreno in a thrilling split-decision fight that went the distance.