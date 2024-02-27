Fans Evacuate Wisconsin-Indiana Basketball Game After Fire Alarm Rings

The Wisconsin-Indiana basketball game on Tuesday night had a bit of a hiccup when the fire alarm suddenly went off, forcing fans to evacuate.

The moment occurred with 10:06 remaining in the second half while the teams were tied 54-54. When the fire alarm went off, the play continued for a short time until fans were forced to evacuate, per the New York Post:

While there are severe weather warnings ongoing in the Bloomington area, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reporter Jeff Potrykus tweeted that the delay was not caused by a storm, but by an issue inside the arena. Potrykus later tweeted that fans were being allowed back inside the building and the game resumed at around 8:40 p.m. ET.

Videos capturing the moment of evacuation were shared on social media. “This is really bizarre. Sections of the arena are evacuating, the alarm keeps sounding, and the automated message is playing (it’s barely audible), but the game hasn’t been stopped,” Indianapolis Star reporter Zach Osterman posted on X.

Wisconsin and Indiana are currently under delay in Bloomington as they evacuate Assembly Hall pic.twitter.com/DoDqR8Huzp — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 28, 2024

The Indiana-Wisconsin game has been stopped. Officials and security are evacuating Assembly Hall per @JeffRabjohns pic.twitter.com/Q6puAbTlGX — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 28, 2024

