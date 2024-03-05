NBA Legend Charles Barkley Threatens to ‘Punch’ Black Donald Trump Supporters ‘In The Face’

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley threatened to punch black supporters of Donald Trump in the face if he saw any sporting a t-shirt featuring Trump’s mugshot.

In a segment Monday with CNN’s Gayle King, Barkley blasted Trump for his comments made on Friday in Columbia, South Carolina, where he marveled that his mugshot had become a popular image among some blacks.

“You know who embraced more than anybody else? The Black population,” Trump said. “It’s incredible. You see Black people walking around with my mugshot – you know they do shirts.”

Trump’s comments set off the TNT broadcaster and former NBA star.

“First of all, I’m just gonna say this,” he threatened. “If I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mugshot, I’m gonna punch him in the face.”

"If I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mug shot, I’m gonna punch him in the face." – Charles Barkley pic.twitter.com/g8sbf4AEMy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 4, 2024

When King was shocked by the proclamation, Barkley added, “Oh, I mean that sincerely!”

Barkley went on to defiantly insist that he does not even care if he gets arrested for assaulting a black Trump supporter.

“I’m gonna bail myself out and go celebrate,” he told King.

“First of all, if I was at that [conference], I would’ve got up and walked out,” Barkley railed. “That was an insult to all Black people. To compare Black history, where we’ve been discriminated against, to his plight.”

Barkley did not explain how exactly Trump did that but added that because Trump is rich, there is no comparison.

“It’s not a fair comparison,” he insisted. “He’s a billionaire, he’s had a great life, he’s been President of the United States. To insult Black people who have been discriminated against all these years and put them in the same category, I was just offended.

Barkley is no stranger to wild-eyed rants and threats, of course.

In July, Barkley came to the support of the radical transgender movement and bashed Bud Light boycotters as “redneck assholes.”

He also blasted the American people and said that we all can’t be trusted to vote because Donald Trump won an election in 2020.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston