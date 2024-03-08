‘I Have Been Removed (Banned)’: Trans Golfer Hailey Davidson Responds to Women’s Pro Tour

Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson is speaking out after the NXXT Pro Women’s Tour ruled that all participants need to be “female at birth” to compete.

The rule change excludes Davidson from NXXT events because he is a man. Davidson took to his Instagram account to lament the ban.

“Effective immediately, I have been removed (banned) from the next 3 NXXT tournaments that I already signed up for and been approved to play,” Davidson wrote. “They changed their policy mid season, after me signing up already and being 2nd in Player of the Year race.”

Davidson became the face of the trans issue in golf after winning the NXXT Women’s Classic in January. The backlash that accompanied that victory was felt by the leadership of the NXXT, who initially attempted to defend their decision to include Davidson.

“The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour’s policies, especially concerning gender, have been formulated in alignment with those of the LPGA and USGA. This approach is crucial in maintaining the integrity of our partnership with the LPGA and ensuring a fair and consistent competitive environment,” the statement said. “When Hailey Davidson joined the tour, she complied with these policies by providing necessary documentation, including validation from the LPGA and USGA, which also facilitated her participation in the 2022 Q-School.”

NXXT polled members to get their opinions on Davidson being included in competitions. On Friday, the NXXT announced its new policy.

“As we navigate through the evolving landscape of sports, it is crucial to uphold the competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports,” said NXXT GOLF CEO Stuart McKinnon.

“Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes. Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field.”

It’s unknown whether Davidson plans to appeal or protest the decision.