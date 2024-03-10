Patriots Trade Mac Jones to Jaguars After Tumultuous Run in New England

Many questioned the future of Patriots QB Mac Jones in New England after Bill Belichick’s exit as head coach. Well, now we know he’s getting traded.

Jones was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday for a 6th-round pick.

Jones was drafted in the 1st-round of the 2021 NFL Draft to take up the reigns for the then-recently departed Tom Brady and lead New England into the post-Brady era. However, after a very solid rookie season, Jones’ production dropped significantly and consistently over the next two seasons, culminating in several sideline clashes with coaching staff, rumors of behind-the-scenes drama in the QB room, and, eventually, a benching.

The move could be beneficial to Jones in the sense that he is a Jacksonville native. However, he will have some competition in trying to make Jacksonville’s 53-man roster.

“Jones will vie with 30-year-old C.J. Beathard for the team’s backup spot,” the Associated Press reports. “Jones will count $4.96 million against the team’s salary cap in the final year of his rookie contract. Beathard is scheduled to count $2.4 million in the final year of his deal.

“The Jaguars are unlikely to keep both on their 53-man roster to start the season.”