‘You’re Lucky I Don’t Beat Your A**!’ Pistons GM Gets Into Heated Confrontation with Fan

The Pistons have been terrible and are fortunate that anyone is going to their games. But that apparently doesn’t mean they’re above yelling at them and kicking them out of the stadium.

On Saturday night, as the Pistons were on their way to a 142-124 defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit General Manager Troy Weaver got into a shouting confrontation with a fan in the stands at Little Caesar’s Arena.

“I don’t give a f*ck. You’re lucky I don’t beat your a**!” Weaver can be heard shouting in the video.

To which the fan replied, “You suck at your job!”

Weaver then gets the attention of a security officer, points to the fan, and gestures for the guard to eject him from the game. The fan looks around, bewildered, apparently unaware that NBA players, coaches, and executives can have fans removed at their request.

The fan also points out that Weaver threatened him, though, to no avail.

A 46-year-old Pistons season ticket holder, Jeffrey Calloway, witnessed the confrontation and told the Associated Press how it escalated.

“The guy that was in the incident, with the Red Wings stuff on, came over and was pointing at the scoreboard earlier in the game,” Calloway said. “Troy Weaver just shrugged his shoulders and said, ‘OK,’ and the guy went back to his seat.

“When (Jalen) Duren got ejected (midway through the fourth quarter), the guy came back and told him that he was terrible at his job. Then, Troy Weaver was telling the fan he had to leave and that’s when ushers or security walked over.”

At one point this season, the Pistons lost 28 games in a row, a single-season record. Weaver has a record of 70-229 in over three years as the Pistons GM.