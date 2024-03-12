‘You Smoking Crack!’: Stephen A. Smith Mocks Dems, Media for Claiming SOTU Speech Proves Biden’s ‘High Energy’

During the Monday broadcast of his The Stephen A. Smith Show, the ESPN personality blasted those trying to claim that the president’s State of the Union address somehow proves that Joe Biden is mentally sharp and ready for four more years in the White House.

“You had an abundance of people on the left who want to bring up how they saw this man, and they said, ‘Hey, you know what? He looks fiery, so much fervor, so much energy.’ And you had the left wanting to make a big deal about that,” Smith said of the reaction to Biden’s SOTU speech among the left.

Smith then gave a physical example of what that should be compared to by running from one corner of his studio set to another. He then said, “So, guess what? That means I can run five miles, now? That means I’m in shape?”

“What the hell does that mean that Joe Biden looked like he had energy last night?” Smith added sarcastically.

“The question is, can you rely on him to do that for four years, starting next year? That’s the question!” Smith insisted.

“He gives a speech for an hour and 10 minutes or so… and suddenly, that warrants four more years?” Smith exclaimed.

Stephen A. Smith mocks leftists for praising Biden's "high energy" SOTU "He gives a speech for an hour and 10 minutes or so… and suddenly, that warrants 4 more years?… If you think that an hour speech offsets all of that, you smoking crack" pic.twitter.com/3yfQgSXtDb — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 11, 2024

“For a dude that’s gonna turn 82 years of age in Nov. and is expected to give four more years after that?” he said incredulously.

“I said before, and I’ll say it again. It is an utter disgrace that in the year 2024, the Democratic Party, who calls itself ‘progressive,’ is begging and relying upon an 82-year-old to come save the day for 2025, 2026, 2027, into 2028,” Smith said.

“If you think that an hour speech offsets all of that, you smoking crack! I’m worried. Age matters. At this point in time, with a Joe Biden because we’ve seen some slippage. He didn’t look that way last night, give him credit for that. But it doesn’t amount to a hill of beans in the grand scheme of things when you’re talking about four more years, ” he concluded.

Indeed, Smith has blasted the Democrats for asking Biden to run for a second term. In September, he said it was a “disgrace” to push the 81-year-old man to run for a second term.

In Feb., Smith also said that Biden’s failures are setting up the 2024 election to be a win for President Donald Trump.

