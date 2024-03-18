Keith Olbermann Suggests ‘Hope’ for Trump’s Assassination on Social Media

Former MSNBC bomb thrower Keith Olbermann is taking heat for posting to social media his apparent hope that Donald Trump would be assassinated.

The shrill, extreme leftist jumped to his X account on Saturday and replied to a Joe Biden campaign post which featured a video of a segment of a speech Trump recently made in Dayton, Ohio.

The “Biden-Harris HQ” post of the video was captioned: “Trump says he has been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated.”

To that, Olbermann responded, “There’s always hope.”

The left-wing screedist was immediately blasted by replies to his post calling for the assassination of someone with whom he has a political disagreement.

Seek help. — Doug Ross (@directorblue) March 16, 2024

Cry more….! Trump 2024 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 17, 2024

You do realize that calling for the assassination of political opposition would make you the bad guys… right? pic.twitter.com/z7KU8Iuhkg — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) March 17, 2024

My gawd. Did he really say that????? I dislike a lot of people, but would never wish death upon them. — Sandra (@Sandra68381302) March 17, 2024

Olbermann’s slobbering left-wing social media posts get him in trouble a lot.

Last September, he was panned for calling liberal HBO host Bill Maher a “scumbag” for opposing the Hollywood writer’s strike.

In August, he made himself look incredibly small by telling championship swimmer Riley Gaines that she “sucked” at swimming.

And in February of last year, he demanded that blue states launch an “economic civil war” against red states.

