WATCH: Keith Olbermann Wants Blue States to Declare ‘Economic Civil War’ on Pro-2A Red States

Former ESPN commentator Keith Olbermann responded to Monday’s Michigan State University attack by urging blue states to declare “economic civil war” on the red states where gun companies and Republican Party thrive.

Olbermann complained about what he sees as the state of affairs, tweeting these words, “We are owned by guns. “We are OWNED by guns. Only one thing will change that. We must have Economic Civil War. Blue States must financially starve the Red States, the Gun Lobby, the GOP, the Death Lobby, and the crooked judiciary into submission.”

His tweet contained a video in which he expounded on his call for blue states to rise up:

Breitbart News reported that Olbermann reacted to a June 1, 2022, Tulsa, Oklahoma, shooting in a doctor’s office by claiming the Second Amendment does not protect a right to “own” guns.

After news of the Tulsa shooting broke, Olbermann tweeted: “‘Shove your “responsible gun owners’ crap up your ass. The 2nd Amendment does not include the word ‘own.’ There is no right.”

