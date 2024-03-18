VIDEO: Florida’s Micah Handlogten Stretchered Off Court After Grisly Injury

Florida center Micah Handlogten suffered a gruesome injury in the opening minutes of Sunday’s SEC championship tilt against Auburn.

Handlogten went up for a rebound but fell to the floor after landing awkwardly. Subsequent reports indicated that he had a broken leg and was taken to the hospital for further testing.

Micah Handlogten injury. damn. prayers for him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GNJfsPfqh8 — Tedd Buddwell Ἴ🏈 (@TedBuddy8) March 17, 2024

The sound of Hanglogten’s leg breaking was apparently audible to those seated nearby, according to the Associated Press.

The 7-1 center posted two messages on his X account after his injury, thanking supporters for their prayers and encouraging them to continue rooting for the Gators.

Gator Nation, Thank you for all of the love and prayers! It has helped more than anyone could imagine. Keep supporting the boys so we can make a deep run in the NCAAT! I love you all!

💙🐊 — Micah Handlogten (@MHandlogten) March 17, 2024

Out of surgery and doing well! Thank you all again for the support! 💙🐊 — Micah Handlogten (@MHandlogten) March 18, 2024

The team also posted a tribute message to their injured player.

For you #3. Love you Micah 💙 pic.twitter.com/e8KnlvJHdf — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 17, 2024

“Micah is so valuable for our team, especially on the offensive rebounding side of things. Losing him early kind of affected us a little bit,” Florida’s Tyrese Samuel said after the game. “We were trying to win the championship for him. We really care about him. He’s part of our family.

“We going to go out there next week and keep on playing for him.”

Auburn defeated the Gators 86-67.

Florida was admitted into the NCAA Tournament as the #7 seed in the South Region.