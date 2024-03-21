Dodgers Fire Shohei Ohtani’s Translator Amid Accusations of Stealing ‘Millions of Dollars’

Ippei Mizuhara, the friend and translator of recently-signed Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, has been fired by the team amid accusations that he stole “millions of dollars” from Ohtani.

The report, originally in the Los Angeles Times, revealed that Ohtani’s lawyers believe Mizuhara stole the money and used it to place bets with an illegal bookmaker named Matthew Bowyer.

Bowyer is currently under federal investigation.

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities,” said the law firm, Berk Brettler LLP.

Mizuhara initially admitted to placing bets on sports other than baseball but claimed he did not know the bets were illegal. Next, Mizuhara said that Ohtani wired him the money to cover the $4.5 million in gambling debts he had run up. However, on Wednesday, Mizuhara informed ESPN that Ohtani did not know about the gambling debts and had not wired the money.

The particular MLB rule in question is Rule 21 (d) (3), which states, “any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee who places bets with illegal book makers, or agents for illegal book makers, shall be subject to such penalty as the Commissioner deems appropriate in light of the facts and circumstances of the conduct.”

The bets were placed in California, where sports betting remains illegal.

While Mizuhara only worked for Ohtani, in MLB, all translators are team employees.

“The more severe penalties associated with Rule 21 involve betting on baseball,” Sports Illustrated reports. “Those who bet on baseball games not involving their team are declared ineligible for one year. Those who place bets on “any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform shall be declared permanently ineligible.” Pete Rose, for instance, was found to be in violation of that section of Rule 21, known as (d) (2).”

Mizuhara will likely face legal discipline as well as punishment from the league.