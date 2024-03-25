NFL Team Owners Approve Proposal to Ban Hip-Drop Tackle

Patrick Smith_Getty Images (6)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Dylan Gwinn

The hip-drop tackle sidelined several offensive players for varying amounts of time during the 2023-2024 season, and as such, many wanted to see the technique banned in the off-season.

Well, they got their wish.

On Monday, the NFL announced that league owners had voted to ban the hip-drop tackle, which will take effect immediately. Should defenders use a hip-drop tackle, in-game punishment will be a 15-yard penalty. However, offenders could also face fines if the league deems a fine worthy.

A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defender wraps his arms around a runner from behind. Then, to get the runner to the ground, the defender drops his hips, which causes the runner to fall.

However, because the runner is falling due to the drag of body weight from behind, his feet get caught up under the tackler and are susceptible to injury.

Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens missed several games last season after a hip-drop tackle from Cincinnati’s Logan Wilson.

The NFL showed a video montage Monday of other hip-drop tackles.

The league justified banning the move by citing data showing that hip-drop tackles resulted in a 20-25 percent higher injury rate than other tackles.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) protested the owner’s decision to ban the move, calling it “a rule change that causes confusion.”

Well, there’s no more confusion on this point: Hip-drop tackles are banned.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.