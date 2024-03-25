NFL Team Owners Approve Proposal to Ban Hip-Drop Tackle

The hip-drop tackle sidelined several offensive players for varying amounts of time during the 2023-2024 season, and as such, many wanted to see the technique banned in the off-season.

Well, they got their wish.

On Monday, the NFL announced that league owners had voted to ban the hip-drop tackle, which will take effect immediately. Should defenders use a hip-drop tackle, in-game punishment will be a 15-yard penalty. However, offenders could also face fines if the league deems a fine worthy.

A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defender wraps his arms around a runner from behind. Then, to get the runner to the ground, the defender drops his hips, which causes the runner to fall.

However, because the runner is falling due to the drag of body weight from behind, his feet get caught up under the tackler and are susceptible to injury.

Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens missed several games last season after a hip-drop tackle from Cincinnati’s Logan Wilson.

hip drop tackle claims another pic.twitter.com/4to3Pw2AbL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 17, 2023

The NFL showed a video montage Monday of other hip-drop tackles.

Here’s the video the NFL just showed in a press conference of what are now banned swivel hip-drop tackles (with NFL executive Jeff Miller speaking in the background). pic.twitter.com/Y4H8h6pQkW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2024

The league justified banning the move by citing data showing that hip-drop tackles resulted in a 20-25 percent higher injury rate than other tackles.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) protested the owner’s decision to ban the move, calling it “a rule change that causes confusion.”

Well, there’s no more confusion on this point: Hip-drop tackles are banned.