WATCH: USA, Mexico Soccer Fans Get in Wild, Drunken Brawl During CONCACAF Match

during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group A match between Croatia and Mexico at Arena Pe
Jamie McDonald/Getty Images
Mix beer, political friction, sports, bitter defeat, and what do you get? Well, a pretty decent fight in the stands.

A fistfight that included beer-throwing, beer-drinking, and at least five people broke out among U.S. and Mexican soccer fans at the CONCACAF Nations League final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday night.

As always, it’s hard to know what precipitated the fight, but in this case, it seems that a group of Mexican fans had enough of one particular American fan whom they perceived to be gloating over the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) victory.

From another angle:

This is a pretty good scrape. Onlookers’ efforts to douse the combatants’ passions with beer proved fruitless. However, it does appear that the fan with the American flag around his neck became at least temporarily unable to see, which didn’t help his situation, as he got shoved over a row of seats.

Gio Reyna of the United States battles with Edson Alvarez of Mexico during the CONCACAF Nations League Final between Mexico and USMNT at AT&T Stadium...

Gio Reyna #7 of the United States battles with Edson Alvarez #4 of Mexico during the CONCACAF Nations League Final between Mexico and USMNT at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The U.S. defeated Mexico 2-0 and won the CONCACAF Nations League Final.

United States team pose for a photo during the Concacaf Nations League Final between Mexico and USMNT at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Arlington,...

United States team pose for a photo during the Concacaf Nations League Final between Mexico and USMNT at AT&T Stadium on March 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Aric Becker/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Soccer is by far the most popular team sport in Mexico, and it attracts all its best athletes. It’s maybe the fourth most popular sport in the U.S., and we still won. So, take that, Mexico.

