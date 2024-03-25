WATCH: USA, Mexico Soccer Fans Get in Wild, Drunken Brawl During CONCACAF Match

Mix beer, political friction, sports, bitter defeat, and what do you get? Well, a pretty decent fight in the stands.

A fistfight that included beer-throwing, beer-drinking, and at least five people broke out among U.S. and Mexican soccer fans at the CONCACAF Nations League final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday night.

As always, it’s hard to know what precipitated the fight, but in this case, it seems that a group of Mexican fans had enough of one particular American fan whom they perceived to be gloating over the U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) victory.

Mexico and the USA fans got into a fight last night in the stadium #USAvMEXpic.twitter.com/MEUwFjfxTt — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) March 25, 2024

From another angle:

This is a pretty good scrape. Onlookers’ efforts to douse the combatants’ passions with beer proved fruitless. However, it does appear that the fan with the American flag around his neck became at least temporarily unable to see, which didn’t help his situation, as he got shoved over a row of seats.

The U.S. defeated Mexico 2-0 and won the CONCACAF Nations League Final.

Soccer is by far the most popular team sport in Mexico, and it attracts all its best athletes. It’s maybe the fourth most popular sport in the U.S., and we still won. So, take that, Mexico.