UFC Fighter Julian Erosa went off on former NCAA transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and said he hoped the swimmer would become a fighter so he could “beat that dude’s ass.”

After his latest victory at UFC Vegas 89, Erosa called out a name he hopes to face in the ring someday.

Erosa apparently called out former NCAA trans athlete Lia Thomas. After the fight, Erosa was asked about calling out the swimmer.

The fighter called his call out a “goof,” but he did have a particular point.

“I was going to say that I don’t like cheaters, and I don’t know how you guys feel about this whole situation, but I don’t like cheaters, and so I wanted to call out Lia Thomas,” he said.

“I wanted to encourage her to or encourage him to transition from women’s swimming into women’s MMA, and then I’ll transition to becoming a woman, and I’m going to beat that dude’s ass,” Erosa added.

“The world that we’re living in is just,” he continued, “you know, there’s no common sense anymore. … I just don’t agree with men in women’s sports, you know? Even the whole Fallon Fox thing … guys that are fighting in women’s MMA and knocking them out. It’s a bad look.”

Erosa went on to insist that male-born athletes should never compete against women.

“There’s nothing you can do; there’s nothing you can give yourself to shrink your bones down. There’s nothing you can do in that kind of sense, I mean, and the proof’s in the pudding,” he said of trans athletes.

The fighter also noted that he can’t understand why some women defend transgender athletes.

“It’s so funny to me that women will fight for their own spaces, and then they also fight for transwomen to be in those spaces. Those are just men, there’s going to be hundreds of men in these sports, and then it just becomes another man sport.”

