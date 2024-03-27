Former Chiefs Cheerleader, 40, Dies Unexpectedly After Childbirth

Krystal Anderson, a 40-year-old former cheerleader for the Kansas City Chiefs, died unexpectedly earlier this month shortly after giving birth.

Anderson, 40, died on March 20 after the birth of her stillborn daughter, Charlotte Willow Anderson.

“Krissy sought out hospitalization during her 21st week of pregnancy, and despite the trauma of losing her baby girl, Charlotte, during childbirth, she fought on,” reads a GoFundMe set up in honor of the late mother and daughter. “Her fight with sepsis led to organ failure, and she was placed on life support. Krissy underwent three surgeries, but the source of infection remained elusive.”

Krystal’s husband, Clayton Anderson, expressed his profound grief at the passing of his wife and daughter.

“I feel lost,” Anderson told Fox4. “There’s a lot of people in this house, and it feels empty.”

The Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders also issued a statement remembering their former teammate.

“She was loved and adored by her teammates, fans, and strangers who were never strangers for long,” the team posted on Instagram on March 21. “After her time as a cheerleader, she continued to share her love of dance and Chiefs Cheer by serving in an alumni role on gameday, practices, and at events.”

The message continued, “We will miss her kind spirit, joyful energy, and her sparkle. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones. We will cherish every moment we had with her.”

Tavia Hunt, wife of Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, also paid tribute to Anderson and asked her to “hug” Chiefs founders Lamar and Norma Hunt, who have also passed.

“A profound loss for our team, organization, and anyone who ever crossed her path,” Tavia wrote. “We love & miss you, Krissy.”

Anderson is survived by her husband, Clayton, two parents, and brother. The obituary also states Anderson lost an infant son, James Charles.