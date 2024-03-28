Barstool Sports Chief Dave Portnoy Raises $1.5M for Family of Murdered Police Officer Jonathan Diller

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, has raised $1.5 million for the family of slain New York police officer Jonathan Diller. He has also pledged to match the donations.

“Thanks to everybody who donated. We raised 750k. With the matching of the funds that brings the total to 1.5 million that will go directly to the family,” Portnoy wrote on X, according to the New York Post.

Thanks to everybody who donated. We raised 750k. With the matching of the funds that brings the total to 1.5 million that will go directly to the family. https://t.co/uta26geRjR — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) March 28, 2024

Officer Diller, 31, was shot and fatally wounded during a traffic stop on Monday. A man with a long rap sheet was arrested and charged with the shooting.

The shooting reportedly occurred at around 5:50 p.m. on March 25 after Officer Diller approached a car in which Guy Rivera, 34, was a passenger.

Reports say Rivera refused to obey the officer’s orders to exit the vehicle. As Diller tried to pull Rivera from the car, Rivera allegedly shot the officer just below the edge of his bullet-proof vest.

Diller was able to disarm Rivera and continued to fight to prevent him from regaining possession of the firearm.

The fallen officer’s partner then shot Rivera, who is now hospitalized in stable condition.

Diller leaves behind a wife and a young son.

