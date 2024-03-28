USWNT’s Korbin Albert Apologizes for ‘Disrespectful’ TikTok Activity After Megan Rapinoe’s Fiery Rebuke

PARIS — Korbin Albert, a midfielder for the U.S. women’s national team, apologized Thursday night for having liked and shared social media posts that she described as “offensive, insensitive and hurtful.”

The 20-year-old Albert, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, had reportedly reposted anti-LGBTQ+ content on her TikTok account.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions on social media,” Albert wrote on her Instagram story. “Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive, and hurtful was immature and disrespectful, which was never my intent.”

According to multiple media outlets, Albert shared a video from a Christian sermon that described being gay and “feeling transgender” as wrong.

Albert’s apology came shortly after PSG’s 3-0 win over Häcken in the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals — she scored in the game — and followed criticism from recently retired U.S. star Megan Rapinoe.

“I’m really disappointed in myself,” Albert continued, “and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused to my teammates, other players, fans, friends, and anyone who was offended.

“I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields,” she wrote. “I know my actions have not lived up to that, and for that, I sincerely apologize. It’s an honor and a privilege to get to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better.”

Rapinoe, a former U.S. captain, didn’t identify Albert by name but in her Instagram story urged people not “to hide behind ‘my beliefs’” because ”kids are literally killing themselves because of this hate.”

Albert has made seven appearances for the United States and was a starter during this year’s CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup.

She is also on the roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup.