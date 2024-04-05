The Oakland A’s Told Their Fans They Were Moving to Sacramento, What They Did Next Was Just as Bad

Benjamin-Fanjoy_San-Francisco-Chronicle-via-AP-640x480
Benjamin Fanjoy/San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Dylan Gwinn

It’s no secret that the Oakland A’s were destined to part from their ancestral home and fans.

So, no one was shocked earlier this week when the Athletics announced onsocial media that, starting next season, the team would play their games somewhere other than the Bay Area. Some might have been shocked that they’re moving to a small (14,000 seats max) stadium in Sacramento, but the move would have surprised no one.

What did surprise – and anger – many among the A’s faithful, is that after making the announcement, the A’s social media team disabled the comments to the post so that no one unmentioned could reply.

Fans immediately took the team to task for not allowing fans to vent their frustrations directly in response to the post.

A’s Owner John Fisher said the move came only after attempts to stay in Oakland were made.

“We explored several locations for a temporary home, including the Oakland Coliseum,” Fisher said in a statement. “Even with the long-standing relationships and good intentions on all sides in the negotiations with Oakland, the conditions to achieve an agreement seemed out of reach. We understand the disappointment this news brings to our fans, as this season marks our final one in Oakland.”

The plan is for the A’s to play in West Sacramento for the next two years and eventually move to Las Vegas in 2028. However, as ESPN MLB reporter Jeff Passan notes, a 2028 Vegas move is not exactly a sure thing.

We’ll see when or if the Vegas move ever comes to fruition. In the meantime, the A’s will have to fill a stadium in Sacramento that seats between 10,000 and 14,000. That may not seem as though it would be hard to do. But, Oakland drew less than 14,000 for Opening Day.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.