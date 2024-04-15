Masters Winner Scottie Scheffler Credits Faith: ‘My Victory Was Secure on the Cross’

After his big win at this weekend’s Masters tournament, winner Scottie Scheffler insisted that his real win was being saved by Jesus Christ, and he credited his faith for his blessings.

The 27-year-old New Jersey native told the media that he was asked about his identity ahead of the last round and how he puts just living his life ahead of “winning.”

“I was sitting around with my buddies this morning; I was a bit overwhelmed; I told them I wish I didn’t want to win as badly as did I or as badly as I do,” Scheffler said. “I think it would make the mornings easier,” he said in his post-game interview, Fox Sports reported.

Certainly, winning is good, he explained, but it isn’t everything.

“But I love winning. I hate losing. I really do. And when you’re here in the biggest moments when I’m sitting there with the lead on Sunday, I really, really want to win badly,” he said.

“And my buddies told me this morning, my victory was secure on the cross. And that’s a pretty special feeling to know that I’m secure for forever, and it doesn’t matter if I win this tournament or lose this tournament. My identity is secure for forever,” he added.

Masters favorite Scottie Scheffler was asked what defines him as a person. His answer? His Christian faith. "I think that's what defines me the most is my faith. I believe in one Creator, that I've been called to come out here, do my best, compete and glorify God, and that's… pic.twitter.com/ObVznU5LR8 — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) April 10, 2024

Scheffler also insisted that God has had a plan for him all along.

“I believe that today’s plans were already laid out many years ago, and I could do nothing to mess up those plans. I have been given a gift of this talent, and I use it for God’s glory. That’s pretty much it,” he explained.

“So, when I’m out there, I try to compete to the best of my abilities,” he continued. “Like I said, I really want to win. I feel like that’s how I was designed. I’ve been that way since I was a young kid. That’s always been a part of me, and I don’t think that should be going away anytime soon. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that either.”

The man who started this year’s Masters as the world’s no. one golfer concluded, saying, “At the end of the day, like I said, my identity is secure already, and I get to come out here and compete, have fun, enjoy it; and then at the end of the day, win or lose, my identity is secure.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston