Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms Out at CBS in Major Makeover of ‘The NFL Today’

Some familiar faces on CBS’ The NFL Today will no longer be so familiar starting next season.

In a major shakeup to one of the more popular NFL Sunday morning pre-game shows, CBS has decided to part ways with longtime analysts Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason and opted to bring on the recently retired Matt Ryan and JJ Watt.

Ryan and Watt will join Nate Burleson and Bill Cowher, who will remain on the show.

Esiason announced on Monday that he would no longer be with CBS’ flagship NFL pre-game show. However, Esiason also said he signed a long-term deal to remain as a morning show host on WFAN in New York City.

“More their decision than maybe mine,” Esiason said.

“I had been there for 22 years. The guy who hired me back in 2001 was a guy by the name of Sean McManus, who was the CBS Sports Chairman. I never in my wildest dreams it would have lasted 22 years. With all the people that I’ve worked with CBS and the ‘NFL Today, ’ it’s been an amazing run.”

“Great 26 yrs run with CBS SPORTS. Even though that part of my career is over, I look forward to what is next,”” Phil Simms wrote on X.

In an interview with the New York Post, Simms indicated that he would still like to work in covering the NFL.

“I’m never going to get out of it,” Simms told The Post. “I don’t know what I’ll do if I don’t go back to CBS. But I’m definitely going to continue to work with or in the NFL — somewhere, somehow, whatever it is. I’m just not going to go, ‘OK, I’m done. I’m retired.’”