Ex-WWE Star Natalie Eva Marie Thanks PETA for Making Her Want to Be a Hunter

Ex-WWE star Natalie Eva Marie says that it was the animal rights extremist group PETA that made her want to become a hunter.

The former wrestler recently told Hook & Barrel Magazine that her godfather used to go hunting when she was young, but she never paid any mind to the hobby because she was too busy with sports, according to Fox News.

However, after watching a video about factory farming put out by the animal rights group, she became interested in hunting to harvest her own source of meat.

“Thank you very much. Because they did all the hard work by showcasing factory farming… so now I’m going to go hunt my own meat. You should know where your meat comes from,” she told the magazine.

Marie also said that wild game is more nutritious.

“One reason was obviously the food,” she said, adding that her husband, Jonathan Coyle, “is really into nutrition and health and wellness. And anybody that has followed my journey by watching ‘Total Divas,’ and things of that nature, knows I truly believe health is wealth.”

Marie continued, saying, “If you don’t have your health, you have nothing. I don’t care: You can be rich and have all of the things that you think will make you happy. But if you don’t have your health, then you’re done.”

The ex-wrestler said hunting is a natural human activity and makes one appreciate life more.

“Hunting makes you appreciate food a lot more, and we make sure we have zero waste from the wild game we take,” she said. “When you go out there and you actually see this beautiful, majestic animal, it is mind-blowing,” she said.

“I feel like anybody who has never done it should at least experience it once. I get that it’s not for everybody. But to experience it one time, I think, would do a lot of people a solid from understanding what goes into it, the love, the appreciation, all of the emotions,” she explained.

