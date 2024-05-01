REPORT: Fox Seeks $7 Million for a 30-Second Super Bowl Commerical

Super Bowl LVIII was the most-watched television event in America since the moon landing in 1969. So, since people have decided they can’t get enough of the NFL, networks have decided to demand more money from their advertisers.

According to a report from Variety, Fox is opening bids to buy air time by asking at least $7 million for a 30-second commercial during next year’s big game. This marks a $500 million upgrade from the $6.5 million that Paramount Global began negotiations with last year.

Why are opening bids being made eight months in advance of the Super Bowl? Well, that’s because Super Bowl advertising is normally bought up three months before the big game.

Should this year’s Super Bowl go into overtime, like last year’s did, Fox would stand to make even more. In February, CBS made an additional $60 million by selling extra ads to fill the additional air time.

The Super Bowl will take place on February 9, 2025.