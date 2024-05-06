Former Michigan Football Star Obi Ezeh, Dies Suddenly at 36

Former Michigan football star linebacker Obi Ezeh is dead at only 36, according to his mother, who announced the passing on social media on Sunday.

“My very own! My Obi. My #2. My heart. My father’s heart. My quiet giant!” his mother, Nkechy, posted on Facebook. “Grand child of an elephant. Journey well to your maker oo. Mother Mary please hold his hands for me. St. Peter open the gate for him as the celestial choirs marshal him in to Jesus,” the player’s mother, Nkechy Ekere Ezeh, wrote on Facebook.

“My Obinna Ezeh, you will always be in my heart my beloved son.”

The 6-foot-4, 244-pound Ezeh played in 50 games for the University of Michigan from 2006 to 2010, according to the Detroit Free Press.

In 2007, he became a freshman All-American and earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2008.

Ezeh ended his college career with 293 tackles, three sacks, three fumble recoveries, a pair of interceptions, and eight passing breakups. He also had nine games with ten or more tackles.

Michigan lamented his passing in an X post, saying, “We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine linebacker Obi Ezeh. Our prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. May he rest in peace.”

Others also mourned his passing:

Got to know Obi Ezeh well after his career at Michigan and one of truly most compassionate kindest people you will meet. Very sorry to hear he’s gone. The world lost a tremendous soul. — Michael Spath (@MichaelSpathITH) May 5, 2024

Michigan Football account confirms the passing of Obi Ezeh. Tragic day for the Michigan community. Sending my thoughts to the friends and family of Ezeh and Darius Morris. https://t.co/BCN7R96v1o — Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) May 5, 2024

No cause of death has yet been reported.

