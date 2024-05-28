“Anxiety has morphed into palpable trepidation” among a reported dozen Democrat party leaders and operatives over concerns about the prospects of President Joe Biden losing the election to former President Donald Trump.

The fear of Trump’s return comes just months before Biden will presumably accept the Democrat party’s domination at the Democratic National Convention. Democrats could take a three-step political process to replace Biden at the convention, according to a previous report, but it would require Biden to step aside.

Nearly all swing state polls show Trump could easily defeat Biden in November. Seven states — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and North Carolina — will likely decide the presidency. If Trump wins one or more of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, Biden’s chance of obtaining 270 electoral votes narrows.

Democrat officeholders and strategists who previously exuded confidence about Biden’s chances of winning now have a “pervasive sense of fear” that Biden will lose, Politico’s Christopher Cadelago, Sally Goldenberg, and Elena Schneider reported Monday. Many in the Democrat apparatus point to poor polling for “creating the freakout.”

“This isn’t, ‘Oh my God, Mitt Romney might become president.’ It’s ‘Oh my God, the democracy might end,'” a Democrat operative in close touch with the White House told Politico.

One adviser to major Democrat party donors began keeping a list of why Biden could lose. That list apparently grew in length, which includes polling numbers, open borders, rising costs, and Biden’s age.

“The list of why we ‘could’ win is so small I don’t even need to keep the list on my phone,” the adviser told Politico.

“If the frame of this race is, ‘What was better, the 3.5 years under Biden or four years under Trump,’ we lose that every day of the week and twice on Sunday,” Pete Giangreco, a longtime Democrat strategist, told Politico.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) complained Trump’s reelection chances are too high for his comfort.

“The election is more competitive than it should be, given the wretchedness of who Donald Trump is,” he claimed. “In a properly functioning democracy, Donald Trump should have no viable path to the presidency. The fact of a competitive race is cause for concern.”

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.