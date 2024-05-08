‘Draw a Line in the Sand, But Don’t Draw a Swastika’: Kraft Foundation Ad Urges Campus Protesters to Stop Antisemitic Activites

NFL owner Robert Kraft and his Kraft Foundation took out some air time during last night’s NBA playoff game to air an ad urging campus protesters not to “bring hate to the protest.”

The video features images of protesters on campus and some of the more extreme signs seen during these demonstrations.

“Scream until you’re red in the face. But don’t scream at the Jewish kid walking to class,” the narration for the 30-second ad says. “Draw a line in the sand, but don’t draw a swastika,” it continues.

The organization, which was launched in 2023 to combat hatred against Jews, also sponsored a series of full-page newspaper ads last week to address the rising hate toward Jews as seen on American college campuses from coast to coast.

“I think our universities were one of our competitive advantages as a country, and I think what’s going on now throughout America is scaring a lot of people,” Kraft said during a visit with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“They want to know we’re going to win this battle. And I just ask, ‘Are you good listeners who care about this country to speak up now?’ Universities used to be where you had critical debate and different points of view. We didn’t teach hate and intimidation.”

Last month, Kraft, who attended Columbia University, announced that he could no longer donate to the school in light of the rise in antisemitism on campus that college officials seem to have completely ignored.

Kraft also aired an ad urging viewers to “stand up to Jewish hate” during the Super Bowl this year.

